Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has been told that youngster Jaden Philogene-Bidace has to be in his first-team squad next season.

Covering Villa’s match against Brentford on Sky Sports, Tim Howard was stunned by the 21-year-old.

It was another exciting performance from Aston Villa yesterday, despite the fact they couldn’t secure the win.

Brentford went 2-0 up through a penalty from Bryan Mbeumo and a stunning Josh Dasilva strike in the first half.

However, after the water break Villa came alive and scored three quick goals of very high quality.

A surging run from Ezri Konsa from his own box started the comeback before new signing Moussa Diaby equalised.

Matty Cash put Villa in front before Brentford got a goal back in the second half.

One player who stood out for Villa and has given Unai Emery something to think about is Jaden Philogene-Bidace.

The youngster was superb on the wing, causing issues in attack with his directness while also putting in a solid defensive shift.

He did well on loan at Cardiff City last season, but might now be ready to play for Villa in the top flight.

Emery told Philogene-Bidace has to play for Villa next season

Asked Philogene-Bidace attempted an acrobatic bicycle kick, Howard said: “I still want [Jaden] Philogene to go ahead and have it, it’s incredible to watch, we don’t often get to see that.

“If [Unai] Emery wants my opinion, this kid is ready. I mean he’s electric, he’s fun to watch, always on the front foot.

“And by the way, we’ve seen in the other games, he’s very willing to do the dirty work and track back and get on the hip of his outside defender and that’s what you want from a young player.”

Emery will be pleased with much of what he’s seen from Villa in pre-season, but Philogene-Bidace’s performances might be the most surprising aspect of the summer.

He’s kicked on again and against Premier League opposition has very much held his own.

Villa are eyeing signings in that area such as Samuel Iling-Junior and Federico Chiesa.

The club could save themselves a lot of money by simply promoting Jaden Philogene-Bidace next season.