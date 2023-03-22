Ashley Young delivers his verdict on Antonio Conte's outburst at Tottenham











Aston Villa star Ashley Young has now delivered his verdict on Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte.

Young was speaking to TalkSPORT (22/3 9:11am) about the coach that took him to Inter Milan.

The speculation surrounding Antonio Conte’s future at Spurs is continuing to mount.

More and more managers are being linked with the job, including Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner and Brentford’s Thomas Frank.

There’s no guarantee that Conte will be in charge when they face Everton in their next league game.

If he does go, then Ryan Mason could once again be put in charge of the club on a temporary basis.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Antonio Conte was absolutely furious with his Tottenham players, and the club as a whole, but Ashley Young doesn’t believe that’s unusual.

During his time at Inter Milan, the 37-year-old played nearly 60 games under Conte, winning Serie A and narrowly missing out on a Europa League title.

The Italian sets incredibly high standards for the clubs he plays for, and Tottenham are no exception.

However, they’ve failed to match his ambition in his eyes, which has led to a complete deterioration of their relationship.

Young gives verdict on Tottenham boss Conte

Asked on TalkSPORT if he was surprised by Conte’s outburst, Young said: “No, not really.

“He is who he is, and I think if you see him on the touchline, or you see him in the dressing room, wherever he is he’s got that fiery character.

“He just wants to win, he’s a winner, that’s why he’s been able to have success at every club that he’s been at.

“I think his passion just came out in that interview after the Southampton game, and I think it’s a bit of frustration and wanting more from the players.

“I’ve worked under him in Italy, and we had success there, and there were times when it was really demanding.

Photo by Claudio Villa – Inter/Inter via Getty Images

“If you’re willing to work hard and you want to get success that’s what you do. You have to put your body on the line.”

Even if Conte survives the international break, it’s hard to see him still being at Spurs next season.

Young’s admission that Conte demands everything from his players has been seen at times at Tottenham.

Players struggling to breathe due to his training in pre-season show just how hard the work can be at times.

However, that same intensity appears to have been missing from the Italian recently.

The reality is, his heart may not be in it at Spurs anymore.

Show all