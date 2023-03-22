31-year-old could become contender to be Tottenham's next permanent manager











Ryan Mason is the leading contender to be Tottenham’s caretaker manager if they sack Antonio Conte and do not make a permanent appointment.

Mason was the man who stepped into the breach between the reigns of Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo, and the 31-year-old could be called upon again.

That is according to the Mail, but they say that Mason’s remit may end up going beyond just a pure caretaker role if he impresses.

They outline a scenario where Mason gets the gig between now and the end of the season, and then Tottenham appoint him full-time.

Ryan Mason could become permanent Tottenham manager contender

Now, most people would expect that if Spurs did sack Conte and put Mason in caretaker charge, that state of affairs would only remain until the end of the season.

The likes of Mauricio Pochettino are being mentioned, and other contenders who are currently in jobs would be much more likely to take over in the off-season.

We saw Manchester United appoint interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer full-time, and that did not pan out especially well.

Mason has never had a managerial role before and surely this Tottenham gig long-term needs someone with far greater experience.

The last time Daniel Levy conducted a summer managerial search, it was a shambles, which burned through a host of candidates before ending up with Nuno.

This summer’s strategy has to be better, and as likeable as Mason is, it would be hugely underwhelming if Levy winds up with him in charge for the first game of next season.