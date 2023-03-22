Tottenham now considering move for Thomas Frank, he's a huge fan of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering Thomas Frank to become their new manager if Antonio Conte leaves.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who have provided a lost list of potential candidates.

Spurs are likely to have no shortage of interested parties if and when the Italian finally leaves.

His relationship with the club and many of its fans has deteriorated even further in the last week.

Antonio Conte chose to share plenty of home truths in his press conference after their draw with Southampton on Saturday.

It made for uncomfortable viewing for the Tottenham hierarchy who now have a massive decision on their hands.

Harry Redknapp has suggested that Conte’s outburst would have really upset Daniel Levy.

If that’s the case, the Spurs chief may have to relieve Conte of his duties sooner rather than later.

It means Tottenham will need to approach a new manager quickly, and Thomas Frank is being considered.

The Brentford boss has done a wonderful job across the capital during his time with The Bees.

Not only that, he’s a big fan of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg too.

Brentford manager Frank considered for Tottenham job

The report from the Daily Mail provides the list of potential managers Tottenham are thinking about, including Frank.

‘Roberto De Zerbi, Marco Silva, Steve Cooper, Thomas Frank, Oliver Glasner and Ange Postecoglou are among the others also being considered,’ it states.

In the past, Frank has also been very complimentary about Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

They already have the Danish connection, and worked together when Frank managed Denmark’s under-17 and under-19 teams.

“I think since he went to Tottenham from day one he’s performed well, but also throughout for two years I think he’s just kept growing,” Frank said.

“And I think he came to Tottenham in a spell where it wasn’t as fluid and successful as it was for the previous three or four years.

“That always makes it a bit more difficult. In that context I think it’s very impressive how he’s performed, constantly putting an extra layer in his game.”

Frank’s Brentford team play exciting football, moving the ball from defence to attack very quickly.

Although he’s tactically flexible, his set-up is very different to that of Antonio Conte’s.

A full pre-season should mean that isn’t a massive issue, but there will be discussions about his experience at the very highest level.

However, Frank could have a useful ally in the squad in Hojbjerg were he appointed as Tottenham manager.

