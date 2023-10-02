Arsene Wenger tried to sign ‘very fast’ attacker for Arsenal in 2017, now Arteta reportedly wants him

Mikel Arteta isn’t the first Arsenal manager to have eyes on signing Pedro Neto, Arsene Wenger wanted the winger back in 2017.

That’s according to Mirror Football who shared the information in their report.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Wenger was said to want to buy Neto during his time at Portuguese side SC Braga whom he left for Lazio.

Wolverhampton Wanderers then purchased the 23-year-old two years later.

Mikel Arteta has been linked with a move for Neto for some time now, a player he must think can lift Arsenal.

Of course, Arteta’s side are now looking light on the wing in the absence of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

The former was missing from training again today sparking fears that he could miss the date with Manchester City.

As I’m sure Arsene Wenger would agree, Arteta’s Arsenal could do with a player like Neto right.

Arsenal do have some excellent options on the left, but would be in a precarious position were Bukayo Saka to miss a run of games.

Both Wenger and Arteta are convinced that Neto could be a hit at Arsenal

Given the serious injuries that Neto has suffered in the last few years, scouts may have had concerns of the winger returning to these levels.

But Neto’s performances in the early part of this season have been nothing short of inspiring for Wolves.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Alan Shearer was one pundit that thought Neto was ‘superb’ against Manchester City on the weekend.

And Neto has been the subject of this kind of praise his whole career.

Jose Mourinho once heralded the talent of the ‘very fast’ attacker.

It’s clear to see why both Wenger and Arteta have both had interest in taking Neto to Arsenal at different points over the years.

And fans may now hope that the transfer finally comes to fruition in the near future.