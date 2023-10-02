Key Arsenal player was missing from training today

Arsenal are hoping to start seeing some of their players back to 100% fitness after a number of injury worries in recent weeks.

Going into the 4-0 win at Bournemouth over the weekend, the Gunners had problems with up to six players when it came to injuries. The likes of Thomas Partey, Gabi Martinelli and William Saliba, all among those said to be carrying things. After the weekend, Bukayo Saka also left the pitch limping.

And while most of those are just fine and back on the training ground today, there is some bad news for the Arsenal fans when it comes to Gabriel Martinelli.

Gabriel Martinelli missing from Arsenal training

According to a report from the Evening Standard, Arsenal had just the two key players missing from training ahead of European action.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jurrien Timber is the obvious one but more worryingly, there is still no sign of Martinelli being involved.

The Brazilian forward pulled up just over a week ago now and it’s concerning he isn’t back in the picture just yet.

Certainly, Mikel Arteta will be hoping that Martinelli recovers quickly and comes back into the fold sooner rather than later.

Worrying

What looked like being nothing now seems to be progressing a bit further and there’s no doubt Martinelli’s absence is a problem for Arsenal at the moment.

Yes, they’re in good form and playing well. But they have a busy schedule of games coming up and they need their best players available at all times to get through.

Hopefully, Martinelli is back soon for the Gunners and he can get back to leading the charge out wide.