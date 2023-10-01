Alan Shearer was very impressed by Arsenal target Pedro Neto’s performance in a win against Manchester City yesterday.

Shearer was speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day and thought Neto’s pace was outstanding at times.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal are still being linked with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Neto ahead of January.

And Shearer would certainly seem to think that the 23-year-old has a lot of talent.

Speaking after the win, Shearer said: “I mean look at the pace there from Neto.

“He leaves [Nathan] Ake standing there doesn’t he, he gets away from him superbly well.”

And whilst Arsenal fared well themselves yesterday, they surely would benefit from a player of Neto’s quality – something Shearer would agree.

Arsenal’s need for an extra winger was outlined by the line up Mikel Arteta chose in the first place.

Gabriel Jesus was once again forced outside on the left in the absence of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson are of course options, but Arteta once again preferred to look elsewhere.

Neto is impressing Shearer and Arsenal

Alan Shearer also had time to comment on Kai Havertz’s situation at Arsenal yesterday.

The pundit thought that whilst Havertz is showing quality, he still needs to improve.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Shearer wasn’t convinced that the German was going to be a regular for Arteta’s side after a difficult start.

Nonetheless, after a 4-0 win on the south coast yesterday Arsenal do look well placed for their huge week ahead.

The Gunners travel to France on Tuesday to face Lens before they return to North London to host Manchester City.

Martinelli and Trossard are hoped to be back for the weekend but that will of course remain to be seen.

And talking about wingers, Arsenal may be worried that praise like Shearer’s is only pushing up any asking price for Pedro Neto.

A player who really would make Arteta’s squad look pretty complete.