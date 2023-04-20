Arsene Wenger shocked after what's happened to Tottenham managerial target











Arsene Wenger has admitted that he was shocked after reported Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Julian Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern Munich last month.

Tottenham are seemingly stepping up their attempts to appoint a new permanent manager as they are reportedly set to interview Luis Enrique over the current vacancy.

Yet, one name that has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham is Julian Nagelsmann.

Indeed, Nagelsmann is reportedly the managerial candidate with strongest support amongst the Spurs hierarchy.

The 35-year-old was surprisingly relieved of his duties at Bayern Munich last month and has been mentioned as a contender for the Tottenham job ever since.

And former Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has admitted that he was surprised to hear that Nagelsmann had been sacked by Bayern a few weeks ago.

Wenger shocked by Nagelsmann sacking

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Wenger suggested that Nagelsmann’s surprise departure from Bayern must have been down to issues behind the scenes.

“For me, it was a big surprise to see Nagelsmann go because he was still fighting for all the trophies. For the cup, for the championship and for the Champions League,” Wenger said.

“So, on the result front, you could not say that he was not doing well. What happened? It looks to me that there was a split, maybe with some experienced players in the dressing-room and him.

“At Bayern, this was always the experience of the real Bayern players who were always very strong at the club. When you’re a manager, if you have these players on your side, they make you stronger. If they are not on your side, you become very quickly weak.

“But no matter what, I think it was a very surprising decision and not justified by the results of the team.”

Nagelsmann didn’t really put a foot wrong at Bayern as he remained in the hunt to deliver a treble this season.

But the German boss had clearly lost support behind the scenes and was replaced by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Many Spurs fans are hoping to see Nagelsmann replace Antonio Conte, but it seems unlikely at this stage.

Nagelsmann has already spoken to Tottenham’s London rivals, Chelsea, about their managerial vacancy and he has reportedly impressed the club’s hierarchy.

Nevertheless, Spurs will probably keep a close eye on how the situation develops, although they will be keen to guard against appointing a manager who doesn’t view them as first choice.

