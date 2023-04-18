Julian Nagelsmann the manager with the strongest support at Tottenham











Julian Nagelsmann is the managerial candidate with the strongest support amongst the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy, with Spurs already looking to see if the German would be prepared to take the role immediately.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, who suggest that the 35-year-old has made it clear that he wants to take some time out of the game ahead of the summer.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Spurs’ managerial search continues. Of course, that was always likely to be the case with Tottenham confirming that Cristian Stellini would be in charge for the rest of the campaign after Antonio Conte’s departure.

Nagelsmann has the strongest support at Tottenham

But with Tottenham enduring a woeful run of form, fans are desperate for a change to be made. And one of the names who has been most heavily linked with Spurs is Julian Nagelsmann.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Nagelsmann is currently available after leaving Bayern Munich earlier this year. Obviously, he is widely considered one of the most exciting young coaches working at the highest level of the game.

It would be quite a statement if Tottenham were able to appoint Nagelsmann.

And it seems that that is the ideal plan for a number of people working behind the scenes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Daily Mail reports that Nagelsmann has the strongest support at Spurs. And the club have already reached out to see if he would be open to taking the role immediately.

It does appear that Nagelsmann is not planning to take his next job right away. And the Mail suggests that there is a feeling that he would rather take the Chelsea job over Tottenham.

It would be a huge boost for Tottenham if they could appoint any of their top targets as soon as possible. But the problem is that some will likely be in a job right now and have no interest in moving so late in the season.

Had Nagelsmann been open to taking the role, the search could have been incredibly short. But clearly, he is not planning to make a decision as quickly as many Spurs fans probably would like.