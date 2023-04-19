Spurs target Nagelsmann now most likely candidate to take Chelsea job











Julian Nagelsmann has impressed the Chelsea hierarchy in the initial talks, and the Tottenham Hotspur target is now the likeliest manager to take over at Stamford Bridge.

That is according to a report from the Guardian, who suggest that the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Ruben Amorim remain in the frame for the post.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Chelsea’s Champions League exit on Tuesday was obviously a blow. However, the club largely know what they are preparing for next year. And that may help as they potentially look to make an appointment as soon as possible.

Nagelsmann impresses in Chelsea talks

Unsurprisingly, Julian Nagelsmann is a name wanted by a couple of clubs. Reports this week have suggested that he is the manager with the strongest amount of support amongst the Tottenham decision-makers as they search for Antonio Conte’s permanent successor.

Photo by Joern Pollex/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

But Spurs may be set for disappointment.

The Guardian reports that initial talks have taken place between Chelsea and Nagelsmann. And the 35-year-old has managed to impress the Blues. He is now considered the most likely manager to get the gig.

The news may be a blow for Tottenham. But Chelsea have shown plenty of ambition under the new owners. You can certainly question how they have spent money since the takeover. But they have definitely shown that they are prepared to invest.

Tottenham did back Conte to an extent during his tenure. But Spurs are facing a fight to qualify for the Champions League next year. So that may impact what they do in the summer.

It will be interesting if Chelsea’s potential push to appoint Nagelsmann has any impact on Daniel Levy and the Tottenham hierarchy.

Certainly, if Spurs fans see him head to Chelsea while they persist with Cristian Stellini, the pressure for the Tottenham hierarchy to pull something special out of the bag will only increase.