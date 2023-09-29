Arsenal star Kieran Tierney picked up his first assist for Real Sociedad on loan this week, and Aaron Ramsdale has shown him some love on Instagram.

The Scotsman joined La Real on a season-long loan deal last month in a move that surprised many people. He is settling in really well there and he’s already a very important player.

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale reacts after Kieran Tierney picks up his first Real Sociedad assist

Arsenal signed Kieran Tierney from Celtic in the summer of 2019, when Unai Emery was still at the helm.

The Scotsman came in injured, but he instantly received a lot of love from Gunners supporters. He is a fan favourite even to this day, and many were sad to see him go out on loan in the summer.

However, Tierney just had no place at Arsenal. Oleksandr Zinchenko was ahead of him in the pecking order and Mikel Arteta even preferred Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior there instead of the Scotsman.

A move away made perfect sense for Tierney, and everyone felt he would go and join a Premier League club. However, it was Real Sociedad who showed the most interest in him, and he agreed to join them.

In his third appearance for the Spanish side in La Liga this week, Tierney caught Valencia napping with a quick free-kick that found Carlos Fernandez, who brilliantly finished to give his side the lead.

The Arsenal man took to Instagram to celebrate his first-ever assist for Sociedad.

Aaron Ramsdale replied: “Love it brother!”

Could Ramsdale follow him out of Arsenal?

Aaron Ramsdale has found himself in a similar position to where Tierney was last season.

The Englishman is no longer the first choice under Arteta, and many pundits think he could be on his way out of the Emirates in the January transfer window.

Ramsdale, like Tierney, is a fan favourite at Arsenal. Everybody loves him, and it would be a real shame if he does decide to walk away.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Ramsdale, but if he doesn’t play much in the coming months, we think he’ll have no choice but to consider his options at the turn of the year.