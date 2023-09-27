Jamie Carragher is convinced Mikel Arteta is going to sell £24m Arsenal player

Jamie Carragher now believes that Mikel Arteta is going to sell Aaron Ramsdale as a result of his Arsenal goalkeeping conundrum.

Carragher was speaking on the first episode of ‘Stick to Football’ and admitted that he did think David Raya could be an upgrade.

The former Liverpool man harped back to a similar situation with Bernd Leno when Ramsdale originally joined the club.

Carragher said: “I think Ramsdale is a good goalkeeper, I don’t think he’s a great one.

“Raya has to prove himself as a great goalkeeper but I think there is potential there to maybe take Arsenal to another level in the goalkeeping stakes.

“But, no, you have to remember as well, Ramsdale was in this position himself – he came and took [Bernd] Leno’s place.

“That was almost like there was two number ones and Leno had to go, so one of them had to go and it’ll be Ramsdale.”

Whilst Carragher is confident, Arsenal fans may not be so certain over Ramsdale’s future.

Mikel Arteta has stressed that he simply wants strong competition in all places.

Carragher thinks Ramsdale is already set to leave Arsenal

Although he did have that initial challenge to usurp Leno, this is Ramsdale’s first big test at Arsenal in terms of competition.

Matt Turner wasn’t competing for a start – seemingly the reason he was let go.

And it probably will become tiresome from an Arsenal perspective if players are linked with exits every time they drop out of the side.

TBR view:

It is still far too early to decide anything about £24m Aaron Ramsdale’s future.

Arsenal have provided a brilliant platform for Ramsdale to become an England international and he’s not going to jump ship at the first challenge.

Ramsdale comes across as a very confident character and will surely believe he can win his spot back.

Carragher does seem far too confident on a departure after just three games of Raya replacing Ramsdale.

Moreover, despite a superb save in the first half, there were question marks over Raya’s performance against Spurs.