National media rave about 26-year-old Arsenal loanee who ‘starred’ for his new club yesterday

Arsenal fans may be pleased to learn that Kieran Tierney is already enjoying an excellent time on loan at Real Sociedad.

Although his new side conceded a late goal against Inter Milan to miss out on three points, Tierney did impress in his performance.

Photo by Juan Lazkano/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Scot played 60 minutes before being substituted and was heavily praised by Spanish media.

El Desmarque gave Tierney a seven out of 10 and said he performed well at both ends of the pitch.

The 26-year-old was praised for the aggression in his interceptions and his general defensive display.

The summary said: “Very good on the cut. Power and explosiveness to steal balls.

“He defended in several forward plays and starred in a good attacking play that ended in a corner.

“He was substituted in the 60th minute.”

Moreover, the full-back hasn’t just impressed in the Champions League last night.

Arsenal’s Tierney has fared well in all of his three games for Real Sociedad.

And whilst Arsenal don’t miss their left-back too badly right now, it will continue to be a very intriguing situation.

Arsenal’s Tierney already impressing at Real Sociedad

As Arsenal fans will protest, it’s rare to see a player once held so highly, one still in their prime, being allowed to leave the club on loan.

Therefore, it’s only natural that all associated with Arsenal will be following Tierney’s progress at Real Sociedad.

Photo By Ricardo Larreina/Europa Press via Getty Images

Some will harbour hopes that he’ll return to the club as a starter again, and some will hope he develops a strong price tag whilst away.

Either way, you would expect all Arsenal fans to want their once fan-favourite to do well.

And in his first Champions League appearance since his Celtic days, Arsenal’s Tierney once again looked at home in a Real Sociedad shirt.

Tierney was very eager to take this chance on loan, and it’s already clear to see why.