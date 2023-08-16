Arsenal willing to sell ‘magnificent’ £110k-a-week player to help sign Timber cover

Arsenal have found themselves in bit of a tricky situation at the back after their opening Premier League game.

The Gunners will be without Jurrien Timber for a lengthy period of time after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Arsenal defender picked up the injury in Saturday’s victory over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.

Timber went down injured during the first half but returned for the second period before leaving the field in the 50th minute.

The Arsenal summer signing is now set for surgery and, according to reports, could be out for much of the season.

With that in mind, the Gunners may potentially look at bringing in reinforcements to cover for Timber.

In addition, Arsenal will also need to look at potential outgoings for players who have slipped down the pecking order.

One of those is Kieran Tierney. The full-back has gone from one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s teamsheet to a back-up.

Speculation over the £110,000-a-week man’s future has intensified further after he was left out of Arsenal’s matchday squad against Forest.

Now, TEAMtalk has provided an update on the state of play involving Arsenal, Tierney and reported suitors Newcastle United.

The report claims that the Gunners are not keen on loaning the Scotland international out. Apparently, they would prefer cashing in on him.

Edu is said to be “more open than ever” to selling Tierney. He could use the money from his sale to bring in cover for Timber.

Meanwhile, the Magpies would apparently prefer to sign the Arsenal player on loan so as to comply with FFP regulations.

Tierney is a ‘magnificent‘ player and it’s a shame to see him slip down the pecking order at Arsenal.

Two years ago, a Tierney injury was cause for major panic at the Emirates Stadium.Ssuch was his standing at N5.

Now, he appears to be surplus to requirements, and a move away would be the best thing for him. He’s too good to be a back-up.

And with Arsenal needing cover for Timber, selling Tierney and reinvesting the money made from his sale would be a benefit for all parties.