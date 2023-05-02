Arsenal won’t move straight away to sign ‘underrated’ PL star this summer – Romano











Journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

Speaking on the House of Champions Podcast, Romano was providing an update on Arsenal’s potential summer business.

The last thing Mikel Arteta will want to think about right now is the end of the season.

Despite their recent poor run of form, they’ve still got an outside chance of winning the Premier League.

He’ll be very pleased that Champions League qualification is already secured.

However, going four games without a win – and losing 4-1 at The Etihad – has handed the advantage to Manchester City.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Arteta has done a fantastic job with a young squad at The Emirates, and they’re certainly a club on the up.

Fabrizio Romano has now shared an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Declan Rice, who has been identified as a potential upgrade this summer.

The ‘underrated’ West Ham star is having another great season, and Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move.

But, Romano believes the Gunners may not be rushing to make an offer once the season ends.

Speaking about the 24-year-old midfielder, Romano said: “This is a possibility, we’ve known since January that Declan Rice is one of the names Arsenal have on their list for the summer.

“I think it will also depend on the price tag on West Ham’s side because West Ham always want a lot of money for Declan Rice.

“So, I think it’s now part of their strategy to wait a bit and understand how much West Ham want to sell the player.

“What we can say is Declan Rice will not sign a new contract at West Ham, this was already decided last year. We can confirm he has no intention to sign at this stage because he wants to try a different kind of experience.

“So, the feeling around Declan Rice is that this summer he will finally get this big move for a lot of money.

“Arsenal will be there, they appreciate the player, it’s one of the names they have on their list.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

With Romano suggesting Arsenal want to assess Rice’s valuation before making a move, West Ham may try and price the Gunners out of a move.

An £80m price tag has been suggested which would make the England international their record signing.

Rice appears to fit the mould of Arteta’s squad perfectly, and would immediately strengthen their midfield.

The opportunity to play in the Champions League next season would also appeal to the 24-year-old.

It’s a move that looks like a good fit for both parties, but may not be the most straightforward deal.

