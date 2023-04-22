‘Will be at Arsenal’: Pundit is confident that ‘world class’ player is signing for the Gunners this summer











Clinton Morrison genuinely believes that Declan Rice will be signing for Arsenal this summer.

The Times have named the West Ham midfielder as the Gunners’ top transfer target ahead of the upcoming transfer window, and Morrison, speaking on Premier League Productions, stated that he reckons that this deal will go ahead.

Morrison was speaking with a Newcastle fan who stated that he’d like to see Rice at St James’ Park, but Morrison made it clear to him that the England international is likely to be headed to the Emirates this summer, claiming that James Maddison would actually be a good signing for Newcastle.

Rice going to Arsenal

Morrison spoke about the ‘world class’ midfielder heading to the Emirates.

“Do you know what Will, you make some good points, but I think Declan Rice will be at Arsenal, I think he’ll go there, but I think Maddison would be a brilliant signing for Newcastle and if they’re in the Championship he’d be even cheaper. He’d bring that X factor into the midfield,” Morrison said.

Moving ahead

There can always be twists and turns in the transfer market, but at this point it does look as though Rice to Arsenal could be a goer.

The Gunners are huge on the England international, and if reports are to be believed Rice feels the same way about the north London club.

After their draw against Southampton on Friday, it looks increasingly likely that Arsenal will fall short in this year’s title race, but with Rice in the team, they should be able to regroup, go again and mount another serious challenge next term.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on as we head into transfer season.

