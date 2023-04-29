‘He’d be brilliant’: Sky pundit says he’d absolutely love to see Liverpool buy ‘underrated’ PL player











Jamie Redknapp has said that he’d love to see Liverpool buy Declan Rice this summer.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Football Podcast, Redknapp was discussing the Reds’ midfield rebuild, and he thinks that the Merseyside club should go for a younger option in the middle of the park.

Redknapp wants to see his former side go for Declan Rice, claiming that the ‘underrated’ player would be absolutely brilliant for the Anfield outfit.

Of course, Arsenal have been strongly linked with Rice, but Redknapp says that he thinks Liverpool is the ideal destination for the player.

Rice to Liverpool

Redknapp stated that he’d love to see Rice make this move.

“I’ve been a big fan of Jordan Henderson and James Milner, but they need a young midfield player. Declan Rice has been mooted and I know Arsenal are in for him, but that’s the type of player I’d love to see Liverpool buy, he’d be a brilliant type for them,” Redknapp said.

Would be interesting

Declan Rice is an intriguing player, and it is interesting to ponder what he would look like in this Liverpool team.

He could either player in the Fabinho role as the sitting number six breaking up play, or he could play in the Jordan Henderson role as a box-to-box number eight covering ground and leading the team in the midfield.

It would be very intriguing to see how Jurgen Klopp would use this young man if he got his hands on him.

With the Reds looking to restructure their midfield this summer, a move to Rice isn’t too hard to imagine happening, but with Arsenal supposedly making him their top target, a move to the Emirates may be on the cards for the 24-year-old.

