Newcastle make move to sign 'special' midfielder











Newcastle have made an enquiry over signing central midfielder Amadou Onana from Everton, who have just sacked Frank Lampard.

90Min report that the Magpies’ search for a new man in their engine room has led them to examine whether the Toffees would let Onana go.

He only moved to Goodison Park in the summer, but of course the manager who just signed him has just been dismissed.

And Newcastle could offer Onana the chance to leave the relegation battle behind and challenge for a spot in the Champions League.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle make move to sign Onana

The report says it remains to be seen whether Everton let Onana go, and it seems unlikely they would sanction an unpopular move like that right now.

They have enough on their plate trying to get a new manager in, and whoever it is will likely seek assurances that his best players will not be sold from underneath him.

Onana has been described as ‘special‘, as well as one of the most exciting talents in European football by Roberto Martinez, who managed him with Belgium.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Martinez said that Onana is ‘captain material’ and spoke about just how much potential the 20-year-old has.

“He’s (Onana) someone that’s still developing and could become anything in that central area, and so I can understand the excitement around Everton,” he said.

“He’s one of the most exciting prospects in European football at this present time. I think this footballer is quite unique in the way that he is as a character. He’s a leader, that as a young man has already affected the others in a dressing room, he’s a player who knows exactly what he wants.

“The way he talks, the way that he becomes a coach on the pitch, and he’s got this incredible maturity that is not normal to have at such a young age.

“Off the ball, he’s one of the most impressive young players, with his capacity, with his intensity in the way that he can press, and then his arrival into the box, it reminds you of a young Patrick Vieira in the way that he can drive with the ball.”