Arsenal transfer news: £33.5m Everton star wanted after Lampard exit











Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has taken to Twitter to suggest that Arsenal are amongst the sides who are interested in Amadou Onana with Everton open to selling the midfielder this month.

It has been a turbulent time for the Toffees. They are seemingly on the lookout for a new manager, amid reports that Frank Lampard has been sacked following their defeat to West Ham on Saturday.

And it appears that their £33.5 million summer signing could follow him out of the Goodison Park door. Onana has been one of the only positives for Everton this season.

Arsenal, Newcastle and Chelsea keen on Onana

However, it seems that the club could be open to cashing in on the Belgian. They are looking to raise funds in the remaining days of the January transfer window.

Tavolieri has taken to social media to suggest that Onana could leave. And he has admirers at Arsenal, Newcastle and Chelsea. The Magpies have expressed an interest in the 21-year-old.

It is little surprise to see several sides eye a move for Onana. Given the problems Everton have had in recent years, it seemed to be a massive coup for the Toffees to bring him to Merseyside in the summer.

And if clubs sense that there is an opportunity, of course there is going to be serious interest.

Lampard himself, suggested that he had ‘massive potential‘. And he has backed that up by being a shining light during a very miserable time for long-suffering Everton fans.

Everton are at the stage where they need to consider whether they stick or twist with the current squad. And thus, they may be open to considering big offers for their players in the remaining days of the window.

But selling Onana before their new manager has even come in would be an extremely worrying statement.