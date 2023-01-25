Arsenal transfer news: Cedric Soares makes 'difficult' decision to leave this month











Arsenal full-back Cedric Soares has made the ‘difficult’ decision to leave the club this month.

That’s according to journalist Charles Watts, who took provided an update on the Portuguese defender.

It looks like Cedric’s time at the Emirates may be coming to an end.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to Fulham all month, and his move across London is edging closer.

Fabrizio Romano suggested earlier today that the deal is close to completion.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“Fulham are close to complete signing of Cedric Soares from Arsenal by the end of the week,” Romano tweeted.

“Understand it’d be a loan move until June, no buy option clause included. Fulham will cover his wages up to 100k/week.”

He followed this up later on saying, “Cedric Soares to Fulham, on the verge of being completed as Arsenal are now checking final details then here we go.

Although Fulham don’t have a buy option, Arsenal are trying to sign another right-back.

Real Valladolid wonderkid Ivan Fresneda is on Arsenal’s radar, and a bid has been made for the young Spaniard.

Cedric has been at Arsenal for three years, after initially signing on loan from Southampton.

He’s made 59 appearances for Arsenal, but now looks to be leaving north London.

Cedric makes difficult decision, he’s leaving Arsenal

Watts provided more details about the Portuguese’s impending departure.

“It was a tough decision for Cedric to leave this month,” Watts said.

“He’s been desperate to play, but leaving Arsenal now is a difficult call for any player, given the opportunity they have.

“Ultimately, his desire to play & Marco Silva’s determination to sign him made his mind up.”

Cedric may not have played much football this season, but he’s still an important player behind-the-scenes.

Gabriel Jesus gave him a Brazil-themed gift on his return from the World Cup.

Cedric also taught Bukayo Saka how to swim, and they’ve formed a close friendship.

Although various journalists are suggesting Cedric’s move to Fulham is nearly done, there’s still a slight problem.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Fulham have already filled their two domestic loan spots for this season.

Dan James and Shane Duffy arrived from Leeds and Brighton respectively at the end of the summer window.

One of those deals will need to be terminated or made permanent in order for Cedric to join on loan.

Cedric does look like he’ll be leaving Arsenal this month, but it might not be as close as first suggested.

