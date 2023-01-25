Arsenal transfer news: Ivan Fresneda absent from training after claims Gunners made bid











Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda was absent from Real Valladolid training today as his future hangs in the balance.

A tweet from MARCA Valladolid listed the players currently not involved in their latest training session.

Fresneda’s name was on that list, with the reason given that he was ‘Absent (with discomfort)’.

🏋‍♂️ Sesión de miércoles del #Pucela



🆕 Con el grupo (primera parte): CYLE LARIN, ROQUE MESA, JOAQUÍN FERNÁNDEZ, OLAZA y LUIS PÉREZ



🆕 Ausentes (con molestias): FRESNEDA y EL YAMIQ



🆕 Al margen: ESCUDERO



🤕 Lesionados: KENEDY y ANUAR



👦 Del Promesas: ACEVES y DAVID TORRES pic.twitter.com/vZtUTyUBND — MARCA VALLADOLID (@MARCAvalladolid) January 25, 2023

The teenage defender could have picked up a knock, as he came on as a substitute against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

However, it’s much more likely that the 18-year-old has been given time to make a decision on his future.

Fresneda has been linked with a host of clubs over the January transfer window.

It now looks like he has to decide between a move to Arsenal or Borussia Dortmund.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The Gunners made a £13m bid for the defender this week, although Dortmund think they’re in pole position to sign him.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that he will make his decision in the next 24 hours, which may explain his absence.

Arsenal target Fresneda absent from training

A space in the Arsenal squad may have just opened up for Fresneda.

Cedric Soares now looks set to join Fulham, and although he was third-choice right-back, the youngster could be the perfect player to fill that role.

Born in 2004, Fresneda has burst onto the scene in La Liga this season and unsurprisingly attracted a lot of attention.

The ‘fantastic’ defender has a huge future ahead of him, and Arsenal will be hoping that’s with them.

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The allure of playing as part of one of Europe’s most exciting young squad will be a big draw for the 18-year-old.

However, that’s Dortmund have always prided themselves on developing young talent, just look at Jude Bellingham.

As a Spanish speaker, Arteta would be able to welcome Fresneda into the squad with ease.

He may have to bide his time at The Emirates to get more minutes under his belt, but has some fantastic defenders to learn from.

It’s understandable Fresneda needs some time off from training to make sure a big decision, and Arsenal will be hoping he chooses the Premier League over the Bundesliga.

