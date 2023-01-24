Arsenal transfer news: Fabrizio Romano issues warning over Ivan Fresneda talks

Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter with an update on Arsenal and Ivan Fresneda.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the Real Valladolid full-back in recent weeks.

Indeed, recent speculation suggests that Arsenal are going in the right direction regarding Fresneda’s signing.

On Tuesday, Gianluca Di Marzio told The Transfer Show that the Gunners are leading the race for the 18-year-old.

Now, Romano has updated Arsenal fans on the state of play involving their club and Fresneda.

And worryingly, it looks as though another club is now stealing a march towards the right-back.

According to Romano, the Gunners “have to decide how to proceed in 24 to 48 hours.”

Valladolid are reportedly requesting €13million for Fresneda’s signature, and also want him to stay on loan.

In addition, Dortmund are “pushing” to get a deal done, added Romano.

The Bundesliga outfit is apparently discussing the prospect of the player staying with his current club this term.

‘I would go for him without hesitation’

Fresneda is an outstanding talent who’d be a great addition to the Arsenal ranks.

Spanish outlet AS previously deemed him ‘one of the biggest prospects in European football’.

Meanwhile, Valladolid manager Pacheta has admitted he’d sign Fresneda “without hesitation” if he was at another club.

“I think Fresneda has few games left with the Real Valladolid shirt,” Chronicle Live quoted him as saying on 5 January.

“He is 18 years old, but he does things that people of 30 do.

“If I was at another club, I would go for him without hesitation.

“His data is brutal and you are not buying the current player, you are buying what he can become in a few years.”

With Cedric Soares reportedly looking to leave the Gunners, Mikel Arteta could find himself down a right-back.

Although Arteta has Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu at his disposal, he should have three players he can call upon.

And Fresneda would be a great shout to join Arsenal with a view to becoming first-choice in the coming years.