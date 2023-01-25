Fulham expected to sign Cedric Soares from Arsenal this week











After weeks of speculation, Cedric Soares finally looks set to leave Arsenal this week, with Fulham expected to sign the right-back in the coming days, according to a report from ESPN.

It had appeared that Cedric was likely to be the only first-team player who could potentially leave the Emirates in this window. The right-back has been a peripheral figure since Mikel Arteta started using Ben White in that role this season.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Fulham have been admirers of the 31-year-old for a little while. In fact, reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggested that Marco Silva was very keen to add his countryman to his ranks.

Cedric expected to complete Fulham move

It now appears that there has been a breakthrough after an acceleration in talks in recent days. According to the report from ESPN, Cedric is expected to make the move to Craven Cottage this week.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The deal will be a straight loan which includes no option or obligation to buy. But ESPN adds that Fulham will cover the defender’s wages while he is there.

Cedric will be pleased to get the chance to go out and play. Unfortunately, he looks to be well down the pecking order at the Emirates. He has only made two appearances in the Premier League this term.

Arsenal will wish that they could keep him. He is a ‘fantastic‘ professional who offers cover in a couple of positions. And that may be important as they continue their push for the title.

But it is also an exciting time to move to Fulham. Silva’s side are absolutely flying. There will certainly be few concerns about another immediate return to the Championship this season.

Adding further experience and depth is a smart move. And it seems that the move will go through soon, at long last.