Arsenal transfer news: David Ornstein provides update on Martin Zubimendi











Journalist David Ornstein has now said that Arsenal were prepared to sign Martin Zubimendi this month.

However, the Real Sociedad midfielder wasn’t keen on leaving his boyhood club this month.

Ornstein was speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast with deadline day approaching.

Arsenal have already strengthened in the transfer window this month.

Leandro Trossard has come in to bolster their attack after missing out on long-term target Mykhaylo Mudryk.

In defence, Jakub Kiwior has come in to deputise for Gabriel Magalhaes as a left centre-back.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Gunners have now turned their attention to bringing in a midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Their main target appears to be Moises Caicedo and Arsenal have already had two bids rejected for the Brighton star.

However, as Ornstein has said, Arsenal also had their eye on Martin Zubimendi, but a deal couldn’t be done this month.

Speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast about the young Spaniard, Ornstein said: “I think they looked at the boy at Real Sociedad [Zubimendi], who has a release clause, which Arsenal would have been prepared to pay but I’m not sure whether he wants to move in the January transfer window.

“They were initially looking in that bracket.”

A report from Cadena SER last week echoed Ornstein’s report, suggesting Arsenal were ready to pay Zubimendi’s £52m release clause.

The 23-year-old has suggested he would be happy to move in the summer, and would prefer joining a Premier League side over Barcelona.

Real Sociedad are having a brilliant season, and as an academy product, Zubimendi clearly has some loyalty towards them.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

That’s something Mikel Arteta is likely to value, even if it means missing out on Zubimendi this month.

He’s also a very talented footballer, and will challenge Thomas Partey for his role in the side.

Arsenal don’t really have any quality cover for the Ghanaian, and Zubimendi would certainly provide this.

The money is available for Zubimendi, as reflected in their bids for Caicedo, but full agreement between all parties hasn’t been reached yet.

Show all