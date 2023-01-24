Arsenal transfer news: Martin Zubimendi now open to summer Premier League move











Arsenal have already added attacking firepower and another defensive option to their squad in January.

A report from Mundo Deportivo suggests the Gunners could look to bolster their midfield in the summer.

Leandro Trossard showed the first glimpses of what he can do against Manchester United at the weekend.

He had some neat touches and helped his new side score a late winner through Eddie Nketiah.

Yesterday, Jakub Kiwior arrived at the club from Spezia in a deal worth £21m.

The Polish international is a versatile defender mainly deployed as a left-sided centre-back.

Kiwior will provide some important cover for Gabriel Magalhaes, who has barely missed a minute of action in all competitions.

A report from Cadena SER suggests that Arsenal are seriously keen on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

They believe the Gunners were willing to trigger his £52m release clause to sign him in this month.

However, the player wasn’t keen on leaving halfway through the season, with Sociedad 3rd in La Liga.

Mundo Deportivo have now reported that Zubimendi would be much more open to a move in the summer, and Arsenal could capitalise.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in the 23-year-old, but he would prefer to join a Premier League club.

The report states that, ‘Martin Zubimendi renewed with Real Sociedad with a clause of 60 million euros, an affordable figure for the big English teams.

‘In fact, this January, Premier League leaders Arsenal were willing to pay such a figure but Zubimendi turned down the offer… for now.

‘Barça are keeping a close eye on him and consider him one of their priorities as a replacement for Sergio Busquets, but at the moment the player is more inclined to leave for the Premier League than to stay in La Liga if he has to leave Real.’

Arsenal have been searching for a player to act as competition for Thomas Partey for some time, and Zubimendi could be that man.

The one-time Spanish international is a near-constant in Real Sociedad’s side as they, like Arsenal, look to return to the Champions League.

The fact that Barcelona want Zubimendi to come in as a replacement for Sergio Busquets speaks volumes about his quality.

Zubimendi reads the game brilliantly, and is fantastic in the air, although his passing may not be as incisive as Partey’s.

Arsenal would be very wise to make a move for Zubimendi in the summer.

He could end up being the perfect player to compete for a spot in their midfield next season.

