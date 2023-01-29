Arsenal Transfer News: Edu will walk away from Moises Caicedo deal if second bid fails











Arsenal remain interested in signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton but won’t hesitate to walk away if it comes to it, reports the Daily Mail.

Despite being super keen to sign the Brighton star, The Mail reports this evening how the Gunners are ready to put the brakes on if their second bid is rejected. The Seagulls have already turned down an offer worth around £60m for Caicedo.

In a whirlwind 48 hours since Friday, the situation has become more complicated. Brighton first knocked back the bid, before Caicedo himself took to social media to say he wanted out. Since then, the club have banished him from training, while Arsenal have yet to return with another offer.

Further, Chelsea are now also moving for Enzo Fernandez in a sign they’ve moved on from the Brighton star.

Should Arsenal not get the deal on their terms, then just like they did with Mykhaylo Mudryk, the Gunners will pull the plug on the deal.

Brighton are believed to be seeking around £80m to consider selling Caicedo. Roberto de Zerbi admitted this afternoon he’s ready to move on either way.

TBR’s View: Arsenal all in on Caicedo…but on their own terms

Arsenal won’t be bullied into making rash decisions in the market. They simply want to sign the best players they can and on the terms they are comfortable with.

With Caicedo, it seems they have a ceiling they’ll go to and that’s it. If Brighton do keep holding out, then you can only imagine Edu and co will simply walk away from the deal.

For Caicedo, it would be a disappointment on a personal level. However, his Instagram post was ill-judged and if he doesn’t move, he needs to learn and move on as well.

Arsenal, then, seem to hold all the cards here in terms of the next steps.