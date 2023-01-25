Bukayo Saka has now struck up an 'unlikely' friendship with Arsenal teammate











Bukayo Saka and Cedric Soares have struck up an unlikely friendship at Arsenal as they chase down the Premier League title.

The Daily Mail have produced a profile on the Gunners talisman after his goal in the 3-2 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Part of that piece reported on who Saka is close to in the Arsenal dressing room and predictably, fellow academy graduates Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe were named.

Captain Martin Odegaard was also namechecked, and he is of course the man wearing the armband as Arsenal lead the table.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saka and Cedric have an unlikely friendship

But £5 million man Cedric was also named, with the friendship between the pair described as ‘unlikely’ in the report.

The report claims that the Portugal international heard that Saka was not a strong swimmer and decided to teach him to improve.

The report also says that Saka makes the effort to get on with and find common ground with every member of staff, taking the time to joke with them.

Saka’s sidekick Cedric could be set to leave the Emirates Stadium this month, although it has been mooted for a while and still not happened yet.

Fulham seem the most likely Premier League club to take him but that move has stalled and Mikel Arteta may yet keep the defender as cover.

Perhaps stories like this one show the importance of the right type of players behind the scenes when they are not playing in terms of creating a strong group dynamic.