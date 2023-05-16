Arsenal to make bid for player Sagna says would be 'perfect' for Gunners - report











Arsenal have been heavily linked with Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey in recent weeks and speculation is ramping up.

Back in March, the Gunners were said to be showing the most interest in the 22-year-old out of all his suitors.

Sport Witness has now relayed further updates on Arsenal’s alleged interest in Boey.

Photo by Kadir Kemal Behar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

They referred to an Aksam report from last week saying the Gunners are ‘seriously’ interested in the full-back.

Now, Fotomac have backed up Arsenal’s interest in Boey, also explaining their plans to acquire his services.

The Gunners are ‘expected to make an official bid’ for the former France Under-20 talent.

As well as Arsenal, the likes of Crystal Palace and Wolfsburg are also plotting an offer, added the report.

Boey ‘will leave’ Galatasaray in the summer, Fotomac declared confidently.

And the Turkish club is reportedly expecting €15million (£13million) including bonuses from his sale.

Boey and Victor Nelsson are the Galatasaray duo who are ‘most likely to be sold’ after this season, added the report.

‘I think he is amazing’

Speculation linking Boey to Arsenal has been intensifying and it’s largely pointing in the right direction.

One report from a month ago claimed the player is hoping to join the Gunners over the likes of AC Milan.

In addition, Arsenal cult hero Bacary Sagna has endorsed Boey, saying he’d be ideal for the Gunners.

“One player I really like is Sacha Boey, the right-back at Galatasaray,” he said a few weeks ago.

“I think he would fit Arsenal perfectly.

“As a right-back myself, I have to say I think he is amazing, I’m sure he is in the minds of many clubs to sign.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Boey seems to tick a lot of boxes for Arsenal.

He’s young, very talented, has a high ceiling, and seems to be available for a bargain fee.

Target Scouting wrote earlier this year that the 22-year-old “is a player with the potential to go anywhere”.

They also said Boey’s “competitive attitude is impeccable” and deemed him a “very interesting player”.

Arsenal could certainly do with strength in depth at full-back and Boey looks like a good shout for them.