Arsenal the team showing most interest in 22-year-old half of Europe want











Arsenal are the team most interested in signing Sacha Boey during the summer transfer window.

That is according to Tuttomercatoweb, who report that half of Europe are monitoring the 22-year-old Galatasaray defender.

Photo by BSR Agency/Getty Images

The Gunners are definitely going to be one team to watch during the summer. Arsenal will, at the very least, surely be back in the Champions League next season. And they could go into the competition as Premier League champions.

Arsenal showing the most interest in Boey

And with that, they will be looking to bolster their ranks ahead of the new campaign. One of the positions they seemingly want to strengthen this summer is indeed right-back.

Photo by Ahmad Mora/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Gunners want Sacha Boey. And in fact, Mikel Arteta’s men are the team showing the most interest in the French-born full-back.

Tuttomercatoweb adds that AC Milan are monitoring Boey having decided to not take up the option to sign Barcelona youngster Sergino Dest permanently.

It is easy to forget now, but Arsenal have had a centre-back play most of the season at right-back for Mikel Arteta’s men.

It is easy to forget because Ben White has been so good in the role. But it would be wise to look to strengthen further in the hope of kicking on from what has been an unbelievable season.

Unfortunately, Takehiro Tomiyasu is now dealing with a long-term injury.

Boey meanwhile, has been outstanding in Turkey since making the move from Rennes. It says a lot that so many teams across the continent are interested in securing his signature.

It is not going to be easy for Arsenal to secure his signature on that basis.

However, if the Gunners do come calling, it is surely going to be incredibly tough for Boey to turn them down.