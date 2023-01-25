Arsenal target Federico Chiesa once made Cristiano Ronaldo punch a wall











Arsenal have reportedly made Federico Chiesa their top transfer target, just over a year after Cristiano Ronaldo demanded that Manchester United signed him.

The Gunners are the Premier League leaders at the moment, having lost just one game all season. They are the favourites to win the title now, which makes them a very attractive destination for top players.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is going after big names and according to CalcioMercatoWeb, Chiesa is his absolute priority this summer. The Italian is no stranger to links to the Premier League, with Manchester United previously interested in his services.

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted Federico Chiesa at Man United, now he’s Arsenal’s top target

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United’s love story came to a terrible end after the Portuguese superstar’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan just before the World Cup.

CR7’s contract was terminated almost immediately, and he was shown the door.

A year before all the drama unfolded at Old Trafford, Ronaldo was one of the most powerful people at the club, and a report from CalcioMercato.it claimed in October 2021 that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wanted Chiesa at Manchester United.

That move never materialised, but with Ronaldo now no longer a Manchester United player, Chiesa could be more open to a move elsewhere, and Arsenal are reportedly the ones chasing him.

The report claims that the ‘unbelievable‘ Juventus winger is Arteta’s “number one goal” for the summer transfer window. Real Madrid and Liverpool have also been linked, and Juventus could reportedly sacrifice him to make some money.

Ronaldo once punched a wall because of Chiesa

Gazzetta dello Sport reported in April 2021 how Ronaldo was furious after a game between Juventus and Genoa.

The Old Lady won that game 3-1 thanks to goals from Dejan Kulusevski, Weston McKennie and Alvaro Morata, but CR7 was not a happy man at all despite the win – because he didn’t score.

The Portugal international could’ve had an easy goal at one point, but Chiesa did not pass the ball to him. That infuriated Ronaldo, who after the game reportedly threw his shirt away and punched a wall in the Juventus dressing room.

That, however, didn’t stop Ronaldo from wanting Chiesa at Manchester United, which shows just how good a player the Italian is.

