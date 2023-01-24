Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta makes Federico Chiesa his top target











Arsenal have decided they really want to sign Juventus star Federico Chiesa, with Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb reporting they’ve registered their interest in the winger.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been effectively going about their business this month after bringing in Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior.

The Gunners are in a commanding position at the top of the Premier League table but there are doubts over whether they have the depth to sustain a title challenge.

Arsenal have solved one major issue by bringing in Trossard as they lacked another quality option out wide behind Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. But it seems that Arteta’s men are eyeing an audacious move for Chiesa – who could be allowed to leave Juventus in the summer.

Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Arsenal want to sign Chiesa

CMW reports that Chiesa has emerged as Arteta’s top transfer target ahead of the summer.

The 25-year-old is also attracting interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool, but the Gunners have now registered their interest with Juventus.

Juve reportedly value Chiesa at around £53 million and the Serie A club could be forced to sell some of their key players in a few months time.

Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Italian winger has endured a difficult year after he suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament injury last season, which led to him missing 36 games in total.

Chiesa was coming off the back of an impressive Euros campaign with Italy before the injury and was arguably viewed as one of the hottest prospects in Europe.

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon even labelled him a ‘really special’ talent off the back of his displays during Italy’s Euro 2020 victory.

The Italy star has bounced back well this season and has already scored once while providing two assists in eight appearances since returning from a lengthy lay-off.

Chiesa would be an excellent signing for the Gunners, especially if he can reach the same heights he managed before being sidelined.

Show all