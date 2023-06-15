Arsenal are interested in signing Chelsea forward Kai Havertz this summer and Arsene Wenger has already given his verdict on the German international.

A report from The Telegraph has suggested that the Gunners are interested in signing Havertz.

It’s an interesting development given what Mikel Arteta is looking for this summer.

Arsenal look set to invest a large chunk of their transfer budget on midfielders in this transfer window.

Declan Rice is their top target and could cost north of £100m.

They have also been linked with Moises Caicedo and if he were signed alongside Rice that would take their spending up to at least £170m.

Therefore, it’s hard to see Arsenal making many more signings if Kai Havertz also arrives.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger has previously had his say on Havertz during his time at Chelsea.

His time at Stamford Bridge hasn’t always gone according to plan, however, his Champions League final goal against Manchester City has already cemented his place in the club’s history.

Wenger gives verdict on Arsenal target Havertz

Previously asked about the Chelsea forward, Wenger said: “I believe that Havertz was very disappointing at the start.

“I liked him and I was quite amazed how much trouble he had at the start to settle.

“He adjusted, adapted, he came back, he suffered, he spent his period on the bench and came back again. To me, he is a very promising player. I would bet on him for the future.”

The £75m forward certainly has potential, performing exceptionally well for Bayer Leverkusen before joining Chelsea.

He contributed to 38 goals in his last two seasons in Germany despite being just 21 when leaving the club.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Few forwards in recent years have thrived at Stamford Bridge and Havertz has been deployed in various roles during his time at the club.

Arsenal must agree with Wenger that Havertz has plenty of potential.

It’s hard to see where he fits into Mikel Arteta’s side as he’s not played his best football as a number nine.

He could be deployed in a slightly deeper role, but it’s hard to see him taking Martin Odegaard’s place in the team.

Havertz would offer Arsenal an aerial threat they don’t currently possess in attack, while also linking play expertly.