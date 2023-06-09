Arsenal have a busy summer ahead of them as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of a huge 2023-24 season.

The Gunners will not only want to challenge for the Premier League title again, but must also get strength in depth for the Champions League.

Plenty of top players have been linked with Arsenal over the past few months and there will be many more over the coming weeks.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Telegraph has now reported that the Gunners have set their sights on Chelsea and Germany ace Kai Havertz.

As well as Arsenal, the likes of Real Madrid – plus ‘two other clubs’ – are apparently eyeing the 23-year-old No. 10.

The report notes how Chelsea have a dilemma at present.

They reportedly value Havertz at £70million, but suitors have been put off by that price tag.

Apparently, it’s ‘unlikely that Real or any other club that he would be interested in joining will pay more than £50 million for Havertz this summer’.

With that in mind, Chelsea seemingly have a decision to make. Stick to their guns and risk not selling him, or lower their valuation to force a sale through.

Our view

Goal.com have deemed Havertz a ‘puzzling player, neither attacking midfielder nor forward’.

This could well make him a good fit for Arsenal, considering they like versatile players. Gabriel Jesus has often dropped deep in games.

Obviously the price may be an issue for the Gunners (and other suitors). Therefore, let’s hope they can negotiate the price down to something close to £50million.

After all, Havertz has earned plaudits aplenty. Former Bayer Leverkusen head coach Tayfun Korkut previously backed him to become “one of the best in the world”.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The coach even compared Havertz to Spain legends Andres Iniesta and Raul, as per Sky Sports.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks, but this could be a very interesting lead for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.