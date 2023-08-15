Arsenal really like 26-year-old midfielder Jurgen Klopp thinks is ‘top class’

Arsenal really like Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella but a move might not be easy this summer.

Journalist Paul Brown, speaking to Give Me Sport, provided an update on Arsenal’s transfer business for the rest of the summer.

There is another signing expected to arrive at the Emirates very soon.

Arsenal’s fourth senior signing of the summer looks likely to be David Raya, joining on loan from Brentford.

The big question is whether the Spanish international will replace Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s number one.

Mikel Arteta’s squad looks very strong right now, although he’ll be gutted about the news surrounding Jurrien Timber.

The Dutch defender looks set for an extended period on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury against Nottingham Forest.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal dip back into the market to sign another defender, or potentially block an exit for someone like Kieran Tierney.

However, Arsenal are always looking to improve in other areas and still like Nicolo Barella.

Previously described by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as ‘top class’, he would add further competition to Arsenal’s midfield.

Arteta may have to let a player go in that area before being able to bring in the Italian international.

Arsenal still like Barella

Speaking about the 26-year-old, Brown said: “Arteta told us on Friday that he wasn’t expecting any more business to be done unless something unforeseen happens or a player leaves the club.

“So, I think another midfield signing entirely depends on whether a midfielder is sold really, or if an offer comes in and Arsenal decide that it’s right for them to take it.

“I don’t think that they’re close to signing Barella, I don’t think they’re pushing very hard really for that one.

“But he is someone I think they quite like and someone who’s on their list. But like I say, I think any more incomings rely on outgoings now at Arsenal.”

Photo by Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Liverpool also like Barella and their search for a midfielder is much more desperate than Arsenal’s.

It’ll be interesting who they turn to now after missing out on Moises Caicedo and potentially Romeo Lavia as well.

Arsenal may have to move now to sign Barella, but that looks very unlikely.

The player wasn’t keen on a move to Anfield earlier in the window so may still be available in the future.