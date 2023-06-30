‘Top class’ £70m midfielder has now decided against signing for Liverpool

Liverpool might be keeping themselves busy in the transfer market this summer but one player they probably won’t be signing is Nicolo Barella.

The Inter Milan midfielder has been on the Reds’ radar for some time now. He impressed Jurgen Klopp – who labelled him as ‘top class’ – in Europe when the two sides met and ever since, Barella’s name has cropped up in Liverpool conversations.

However, while Barrella has once more being tipped to be subject of a £70m bid from the Reds this summer, it looks like the Italian might be staying put.

According to Sky Sports, Barella is leaning towards staying in Milan now and has his heart set on becoming a club legend.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Barella is already on his way to such status. Having helped Inter win the Scudetto, he then helped them to this season’s Champions League final before they were beaten by Manchester City.

Of course, Liverpool have been looking at a number of midfielders this summer, not just Barella.

The Reds are expected to sign Dominik Szoboszlai and have already completed a deal to bring Alexis Mac Allister in.

A name that won’t go away

Barella might have eyes on being an Inter legend but come this time next year, you can bet his name gets thrown in the ring again.

The Italian is a class act after all and it’s little wonder that Liverpool and other sides like him.

Barella would certainly be an interesting player to see in the Premier League. He has all the qualities to succeed and should Inter ever decide they’re open to selling, there’ll be quite the clamour.

Liverpool will be mentioned again with Barella at some point. It’s almost guaranteed. This summer might be too soon, but he’ll be in the mix again come January or summer 2024.