‘Best midfielder in the world’ could now be available to Liverpool for £68m

Liverpool could find themselves back in with a chance of signing Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, according to reports in Italy.

Barella has long been a target for the Reds but has been considered as an unrealistic one for now. The midfielder is believed to be happy in Milan while Inter don’t want to sell.

However, Calciomercato reports today that there could now be some wiggle room on Inter’s stance on Barella.

The outlet reports how the signing of Lazar Samardzic could now move Inter more towards being open to a big-money sale of Barella.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Liverpool are once again credited with having an interest in the Italian and it’s claimed if a bid of around £68m came in, then Inter might be drawn to the table to negotiate. Manchester City, too, are also mentioned as being keen.

Barella is widely considered one of the top midfield players in Europe, and certainly in Serie A. Indeed, he was dubbed as the best midfielder in the world by Italian agent Furio Valcareggi.

Liverpool are looking to bolster the midfield after losing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. They are pushing to sign Romeo Lavia, but Barella is admired by Klopp and if he’s now available, could well be in the mix as well.

Icing on the cake for Liverpool

The scenes at Anfield if Liverpool somehow managed to sign Nicolo Barella would be quite something.

So often a player who has been linked to the club but with little substance to go off, it now looks like there is a genuine opening to land him.

Barella would be a remarkable capture for the Reds. A truly world-class midfielder, the Italian would add yet more quality to a Liverpool side looking good already.