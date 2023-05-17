Arsenal offered chance to sign ‘world-class’ playmaker with better record than Odegaard this season











Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign PSV Eindhoven playmaker Xavi Simons this summer.

That’s according to a report from The Mirror, who outline the Gunners’ interest in the 20-year-old.

It’s set to be a huge summer of change at The Emirates.

First-choice midfielder Granit Xhaka already looks set to leave the club this summer, showing how ambitious Arsenal plan to be.

Mikel Arteta will have to make some tough decisions on a number of players in his squad.

Two men who have been linked with potential exits are Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Neither player has made much of an impact this season and could be moved on.

If Arsenal were to sign Xavi Simons this summer, they may end up edging closer to an exit.

There’s a good reason why the Gunners might be keen to bring in the Dutch international.

He’s had a phenomenal season with PSV Eindhoven and looks ready to make the step up to a top league already.

Arsenal offered Simons this summer

The report states that Simons has recently changed agents, and they’re looking for a potential move for their client.

His new agency has ‘extensive links’ with Arsenal which could make a move easier.

Xavi Simons is one of the most exciting players in Europe right now.

He’s capable of playing either as an advanced central midfielder or on the wing.

For PSV he’s been sensational, scoring 16 league goals and providing nine assists.

His numbers surpass even those of Martin Odegaard, who is also having a fine campaign.

The signing of Simons this summer doesn’t feel like a priority for Arsenal.

Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

There are gaps deeper in midfield and possibly defence that Mikel Arteta would like to solve first.

However, if Arsenal are to kick on and become a side that regularly competes in the Champions League, signings like Simons are a must.

There is a catch, as his previous club PSG have the option to buy him back for just £10m.

Simons has shown no interest in returning though, and rejected a contract offer from the French club when moving to The Netherlands.

Dutch legend Rafael van der Vaart has been full of praise for Simons, believing him to already be ‘world-class’.

“I look at the potential’, Van der Vaart said.

“How good can someone become in the future? With Xavi Simons, everything that makes me very happy.”

