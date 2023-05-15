Report suggests 'unbelievable' Arsenal player could now be sold this summer











Arsenal could now sell young playmaker Fabio Vieira this summer just a year after signing him.

That’s according to a report from The Athletic’s Amy Lawrence, who lists some of the players who could move on in the next transfer window.

The mood at The Emirates is at its lowest ebb of the season after yesterday’s defeat.

Having seen Manchester City comfortably dispatch Everton, Arsenal knew the only result acceptable result against Brighton was a win.

Unfortunately, the pressure looked to get to the squad, and they couldn’t match Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

A game between two of the league’s best footballing sides turned into a scrappy, feisty contest.

Gabriel Martinelli limped off in the first half, and the game was rarely allowed to flow.

Mikel Arteta turned to his bench early in the second half with Arsenal needing goals.

Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah were all given their chance to change the game.

Fabio Vieira was the only attacking player not given an opportunity yesterday.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

There’s now a suggestion that Arsenal could sell Vieira in the summer less than 12 months after his arrival.

He’s not made the immediate impact some would have hoped for this season.

Arsenal could sell Vieira this summer

Writing for The Athletic, Lawrence said: ‘Arsenal have some bargaining power when it comes to raising money or player exchanges.

‘Some of Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Granit Xhaka, Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Flo Balogun won’t be on the payroll next season.’

The ‘unbelievable’ playmaker has been a victim of Arsenal’s success this season.

Capable of playing as either an eight or a 10, Vieira’s opportunities have been very limited.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Martin Odegaard has been impossible to drop this season, and Granit Xhaka has shown that some steal is needed to play in that box-to-box role for Arsenal.

He’s still very lightweight and has struggled to make an impact on games recently.

Vieira is technically excellent, but it will be interesting to see if Arsenal are patient with him or decide now is the right time to sell him.

With Emile Smith Rowe back to full fitness, that’s another player he’s competing for now for minutes.

If Arsenal receive a decent bid, it wouldn’t be the worst decision to cut their loss a year after signing the £34m Portuguese.

