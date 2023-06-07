Report: Arsenal are now set to complete signing of 'amazing' player for just £17m this week











Arsenal will reportedly complete the signing of Sacha Boey from Galatasaray this week.

The summer transfer window doesn’t officially open for another week, but the Gunners are already busy in talks with clubs to sign or sell players.

Turkish outlet Takvim have now shared the latest on Arsenal‘s interest in Sacha Boey, and if they are to be believed, the Frenchman will become a Gunner very, very soon.

Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Arsenal are set to sign Sacha Boey this week

Arsenal are on the market looking for a new full-back this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with the likes of Ivan Fresneda and Joao Cancelo, who are both excellent options, but it looks like the Gunners have paid heed to Bacary Sagna’s advice.

The Frenchman claimed over a month ago that the ‘amazing’ Sacha Boey would fit perfectly at Arsenal and urged Arteta to sign him this summer.

Now, Takvim claim that after Arsenal’s opening bid of £15.5 million was rejected, the Gunners and Galatasaray have scheduled a meeting this week to get a deal done.

It has been claimed that the two sides are set to ‘shake hands’ over a £17.2 million deal that would see Boey become an Arsenal player in the coming days.

Boey played 33 times for Galatasaray this season and helped them win the Turkish league title.

Photo by BSR Agency/Getty Images

TBR View:

Sacha Boey is a very interesting option for Arsenal.

The 22-year-old has had a very good campaign in Turkey with Galatasaray. It was always only a matter of time before he left them for a bigger club and Arsenal have been linked with him for a while now.

However, with Ivan Fresneda reportedly available for the same price or lesser, we feel the Gunners should sign the Spaniard instead of the Galatasaray star.

But, if Sagna thinks Boey is amazing, he probably is, and that may well be one of the reasons why Arsenal are interested in signing him this summer.

Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Show all