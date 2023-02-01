Arsenal now set to trigger Mohamed Elneny contract extension











Arsenal are now set to extend Mohamed Elneny’s contract after the news he’s picked up a serious injury.

The report from Football London suggests that the 30-year-old’s stay at The Emirates will last for at least another year.

Mohamed Elneny is currently the longest serving player in the Arsenal first team, having arrived seven years ago.

In that time, he’s been a reliable midfield option, although injury issues have never been far away.

The immense form of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have limited his league minutes this season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He picked up an injury just before the summer transfer window closed, forcing Arsenal to make late moves for Douglas Luiz and Danilo.

However, no new player arrived, and Elneny has regularly played in the cup competitions for the Gunners.

Sadly, Arsenal confirmed yesterday that Elneny has picked up another serious injury.

The arrival of Jorginho will ease the burden on Partey, but will be little consolation to the Egyptian.

However, Arsenal now look set to trigger the extension in Elneny’s contract to keep him at the club for a little bit longer.

Arsenal to trigger extension in Elneny contract

Football London’s report states that, ‘Arsenal will trigger an option for a one-year extension in Mohamed Elneny’s contract football.london understands.

‘The Gunners confirmed earlier on Tuesday that the Egyptian is set for a significant spell on the sidelines after a knee injury sustained in training that could rule him out for the season.’

The £50,000-a-week midfielder is a popular player among the squad and Arteta.

Aaron Ramsdale has very much enjoyed teasing him about his competitiveness on the training ground, and his fashion sense.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arteta has praised his hard work behind-the-scenes, and how much he pushes his teammates.

Elneny has become a cult hero at Arsenal, and plenty of fans will be pleased his contract is being extended.

He may have fallen down the pecking order after Jorginho’s signing, but still has an important part of play.

As Gabriel Jesus has demonstrated during his injury, Arteta really appreciates his senior players helping their teammates whenever they can.

Elneny can now work on his rehabilitation without worrying about his footballing future.

