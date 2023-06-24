Report: Arteta thinks ‘unbelievable’ player can become future Arsenal captain

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Declan Rice this summer, and Mikel Arteta thinks he could become a future Gunners captain if they can get him.

The Englishman wears the skipper’s armband at West Ham United, and he has done a brilliant job there. He is a real leader, which is a bonus as he’s one of the best midfielders in the Premier League as well.

Arsenal boss Arteta has clearly noticed that, and The Daily Mail now claim that Rice will immediately get a seat at the Gunners’ leadership group table if he joins them.

Mikel Arteta sees Declan Rice as a future Arsenal captain

Unai Emery was the man who appointed multiple captains behind the scenes at Arsenal when he was at the helm.

The Spaniard named five men as a part of the Gunners’ leadership group in 2019. Granit Xhaka was the club captain, and he was backed up by Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Hector Bellerin (Evening Standard).

Mikel Arteta has carried that theme forward, and Arsenal’s current leadership group includes club captain Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka and last summer’s signing Gabriel Jesus. We think Oleksandr Zinchenko is a part of that too.

Now, Arteta sees Rice as not just an incredible addition to his team on the pitch but also as a future captain, so much so that he will be added to the leadership group immediately if he joins the club.

The report claims that Rice ‘would be central to Arsenal’s rebuild’, and Arteta thinks he possesses ‘the driving force to take his young side to the next level’ in the upcoming season.

For that to happen, though, Arsenal have to agree a deal with West Ham to sign him this summer.

TBR View:

Declan Rice is absolutely perfect for Arsenal.

The ‘unbelievable‘ Englishman checks all the boxes – he’s a fantastic footballer, a real leader, fits the profile Arteta usually looks for in a player and is still only 24 years old.

Rice has done all that he can at West Ham, and a big step away this summer is the best thing for him.

Manchester City are a very attractive option for obvious reasons, but Arsenal seem to be in the driving seat, and Gooners are praying for this deal to go through in the coming days.