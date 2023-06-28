Arsenal have tabled a huge bid to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United, but Manchester City could still cause some issues for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta and Edu are desperate to sign Rice this summer. The Englishman has been their top transfer target for months now, and they’ve worked extremely hard behind the scenes to get a deal done.

West Ham rejected two bids from Arsenal earlier this month, but a third one has gone in now and it’s huge. The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg has shared the latest on Twitter.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal could face Manchester City problem despite huge third bid for Declan Rice

David Ornstein revealed late last night that Arsenal have made a huge bid to sign Declan Rice, one which would break the British transfer record if accepted.

The Gunners’ latest offer stands at a guaranteed fee of £100 million plus an additional £5 million in future add-ons. That’s a real statement from Arteta and Edu, and one many hoped would please West Ham.

However, Steinberg has claimed that the Hammers are still ‘not happy’ with the structure of the deal, which is why they are yet to accept the bid.

Furthermore, the journalist claims West Ham are waiting for a new offer from Manchester City for Rice. if that arrives and is better than Arsenal’s third bid, it would be a serious problem for the Gunners.

Steinberg tweeted last night: “West Ham have not accepted Arsenal’s latest bid of £105m for Declan Rice. They are not happy with the payment structure proposed by Arsenal.

“Talks ongoing – offer itself not rejected out of hand – and West Ham expecting City to bid tomorrow. Some suggestions that Arsenal may need to go to £110m to get this done. West Ham wanting the guaranteed part of fee paid quickly.

“Problem for Arsenal could be City just coming up with better payment terms. Rice isn’t going to turn down Guardiola if that’s the offer on the table.”

TBR View:

Arsenal deserve immense credit for doing what they’ve just done.

If you had told a Gooner three years ago that Stan Kroenke would sanction a £105 million bid to sign a player from West Ham, they would’ve laughed you out of the room.

This is a different Arsenal now, and they’ve done incredibly well to go as far as they have to get a deal done to sign Rice this summer.

However, if Manchester City blow Arsenal out of the water with an even bigger offer, you can’t blame the Gunners for walking away.