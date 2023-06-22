Report: There are two reasons why Declan Rice prefers Arsenal move

The latest reports suggest that there are two reasons as to why Declan Rice is currently still preferring a move to Arsenal.

According to The Guardian, Declan Rice ‘remains keen’ to join Arsenal despite Manchester City joining the transfer race for him.

The apparent reasons behind this are the fact that Rice would prefer to stay in London. The report also says that the other reason is because he would be more likely to start regularly at Arsenal.

The Guardian report also suggests that Arsenal’s only problem on the deal is agreeing a fee. If they can do this, the report suggests that they could pull of the signing.

(Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Declan Rice preferring move to Arsenal

This latest report from The Guardian is great news. No doubt the fact that treble winning Manchester City are reportedly interested would have been something that worried fans of the club.

Despite this, it clearly looks like they have two factors which massively helps them in their attempts to pull of this deal.

There is no doubting the world-class ability of Declan Rice. With Thomas Partey reportedly allowed to leave, Arsenal need another midfielder.

Rice would be a huge upgrade for the Gunners. Not only is he good at defending but he is also a great box-to-box midfielder who provides something in attack too.

If the Gunners want to challenge Manchester City for the title, they need to be able to beat them to signings like Rice. This transfer war between the two sides will probably go on for a while. The Gunners will be hoping that challenging for the title was not a one-off.