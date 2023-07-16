Arsenal not expected to sell £55k-a-week player but would listen to offers

Arsenal are not expected to sell Mohamed Elneny this summer but could accept a bid if one came in.

That’s according to journalist Charles Watts, who was speaking on his YouTube channel about the Egyptian.

The start of the transfer window has been incredibly successful for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta appears to have secured all three of his key targets before setting off on their pre-season tour of the USA.

Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice could all walk straight into Arsenal’s starting line-up.

Having only lost Granit Xhaka this summer, Arsenal’s squad is already considerably stronger.

However, it’s likely that before more players are brought in, several may have to leave.

Rob Holding and Thomas Partey are two players linked with exits.

However, one player Arsenal are not expected to sell this summer is Mohamed Elneny.

Arsenal’s longest-serving player has been spotted in training after recovering from a serious injury picked up last season.

Even though he’s not a starter for Arteta, he’s still an important member of the squad.

Arsenal not expected to sell Elneny

Asked about whether he expects the £55,000-a-week midfielder to be at Arsenal next season, Watts said: “Yes I do. I would be surprised if [Mohamed] Elneny goes.

“Again, he might, they might accept a bid if one comes in. Like I said about Thomas Partey, I don’t think Elneny is going to have a not-for-sale sign on him.

“If someone comes in with a good bid and Arsenal looked at it and thought, yeah we’re going to do that, we’ll sell him.

“Again, I don’t think they’re actively pushing for him to leave and I think he’ll stay.

“I think he’ll still be an important squad player, he’s very well-liked, he’s really appreciated behind the scenes so I think he’ll stay.”

It seems unlikely that Arsenal will sell Elneny given he’s unlikely to fetch a big transfer fee.

His importance as an influence off the pitch and as a backup in midfield will outweigh a bid unless a club is desperate to sign the 31-year-old.

He made just one league start last season and still, Arsenal decided to offer him a new contract.

That shows that his monetary value isn’t too important to Arteta and his coaching staff.