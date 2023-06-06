Arsenal New Kit 23/24 Released: Cost, Sponsor, Supplier and How to Buy











Arsenal have now released their new home kit for the 2023/24 Premier League season. So, here is everything you need to know including its cost and how to buy their new Nike shirt.

A new season means a new jersey for Arsenal. They’ll be looking forward to rocking their new strip in the Champions League this season after Mikel Arteta successfully guided them back to the big-time of European football.

With great players such as Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli – they also want to be looking good.

With this, let’s take a look at the home kit for the 2023/24 season.

A look at the new Arsenal 23/24 home kit

Adidas has released a sleek new design for Arsenal’s new home kit. Check it out below.

This is the first kit released by Adidas, with the release dates for the away and third kit coming later in the year.

Arsenal’s new Adidas home kit for the 23/24 season is very clean. It features classic Gunners colours but with a nice addition of gold stripes on either sleeve.

How much does the new Arsenal 23/24 home kit cost?

When buying through the official Arsenal club store, adults can get a standard version of the new shirt for £80 or an authentic shirt for £110. Women’s shirts are also available for £80.

Who is the sponsor of the new Arsenal 23/24 home kit?

The 2023/24 sponsor for Arsenal’s home shirt will be Fly Emirates.

Fly Emirates became the Principal Partner of Arsenal in 2018 and is contracted with the club until 2024.

Who is the supplier of the new Arsenal 23/24 home kit?

Adidas is the supplier of the new Arsenal strip.

After five kit cycles with Puma between 2014-15 and 2018-19, Adidas then returned as Arsenal’s official apparel supplier in a deal reported to be worth around £300 million at the time (Via ESPN).

How to buy the 23/24 Arsenal home kit

Fans wanting to buy the Arsenal home kit can do so through the club or Adidas. The club and sportswear brand have both made the Emirates Stadium’s outfit’s latest strip available for purchase from launch. Here is how to buy Arsenal’s new 23/24 home kit:

Click this link to get to the official Arsenal club store .

. Select your desired size and add any additional customisation.

Add the new Arsenal 23/24 home kit to your basket.

View your basket to checkout, enter your shipping details and pay.

