Arsenal new kit 23/24 predicted release date

When do the Arsenal new kits for the 23/24 season get released? Here’s everything we know so far about the home, away and third shirts.

A new Premier League season for Mikel Arteta‘s side means new kits for Gunners fans to admire. Three to be exact – with a new home kit, away kit and third kit all set to be released.

Some of the league’s best players such as Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba will all be sporting the strip in the new campaign and it’s Adidas’ job as the manufacturer to make the stars look as good as possible.

Here are the predicted release dates for the Arsenal new kits for the 2023/24 season.

When does the new Arsenal home kit come out?

We predict that the Arsenal home kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around June 9th 2023.

This comes from a leak from Footy Headlines, which suggests the Gunner’s home strip will be available to buy from independent retailers on this date.

The home kit for last season was released on the 22nd of May 2022. It was showcased in their last game of the 21/22 season against Everton, but it appears they aren’t going to follow a similar structure this time round.

When does the new Arsenal away kit come out?

We predict that the Arsenal away kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around July 18th 2023.

This predicted date is based on last year’s away kit release, which was on this exact date. This was sourced from Arsenal’s official website.

When does the new Arsenal third kit come out?

We predict that the Arsenal third kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around July 29th 2023.

This predicted date is based on last season’s third kit release, which was at the end of July. This is sourced from Arsenal’s official website.

