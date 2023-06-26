Arsenal are becoming increasingly confident that they will sign Jurrien Timber this summer.

A report from the Evening Standard has shared more details about the Gunners’ effort in the transfer window.

It could be a huge week for Arsenal as they gear up to start pre-season.

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz appears to be edging closer to a move to The Emirates.

The German has already had a medical and could be announced as a new signing in the next few days.

Declan Rice has now been the subject of three bids from Arsenal, but interest from elsewhere is slowing down Arsenal’s progress.

Another deal that appears to be moving at a similar speed to Kai Havertz’s is Jurrien Timber.

The young Ajax defender has accepted a move to the Premier League after a brilliant season in the Netherlands.

And despite not having a bid accepted by Ajax yet, Arsenal are confident that Timber will be joining them this summer.

The 22-year-old would offer some much-needed competition and cover in defence.

Arsenal confident of Timber deal

The report from the Evening Standard suggests that Arsenal are ‘increasingly confident’ the young Dutchman will join the club.

They believe the Gunners are in ‘advanced talks’ for Timber, whom Ajax value at £50m.

Mikel Arteta’s side believe they can do a deal for closer to £40m, so both parties aren’t too far away.

Timber has been described by international teammate Virgil van Dijk as a player with ‘so much potential’.

Despite his age, Timber has been a regular for club and country for some time.

He’s got plenty of time to continue improving but already has the ability to contribute to Arsenal straight away.

Timber is similar to Ben White in that he can play as a centre-back or on the right.

It’s unlikely he’ll start ahead of White or William Saliba straightaway.

However, it’s a clever signing as he improves the overall strength of the squad, especially with Champions League football to concentrate on.

Arsenal are confident Timber is on his way and will hope more players can follow him shortly.

The more players that are available for the start of pre-season, the better for Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff.