Arsenal target Kai Havertz will reportedly have a medical with the Gunners “in the next hours”.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who took to Twitter with the big transfer update involving Arsenal.

The Gunners have been closing in on Havertz, and a deal has been reportedly done for a number of days now.

Arsenal were set to have the Chelsea player over for a medical this weekend, as per Sky Sports.

Now, Romano has narrowed the timescale down, saying Havertz will now be having one on Saturday evening.

The transfer insider said that Havertz to Arsenal is “done”, with all documents having finally been checked.

He will be undergoing medical tests with the Gunners “in the next hours” ahead of a £65million move to N5.

Arsenal should then be confirming Havertz’s transfer to the Emirates Stadium “in the next days”.

Our view

We’ve all known that Havertz is heading to Arsenal for a few days now.

However, it’s always good to be getting regular updates from trusted journalists like Romano.

After all, nothing is impossible in football. Last-minute changes of plans, or collapsed moves, can always happen.

Nonetheless, this deal is now in the very final stages, and every main transfer source seems convinced it’ll happen.

So, Arsenal should be getting themselves a ‘world class’ player, proven at Premier League level, and yet to reach his prime.

Admittedly, Havertz hasn’t quite been a sensation at Chelsea, but you can’t help but wonder if it’s because they didn’t know how to use him.

You get the feeling Mikel Arteta will know exactly how to get the best out of the mercurial attacker.