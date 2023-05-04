Arsenal in talks to sign ‘gifted’ 21-year-old defender, they're speaking to his agent











Arsenal are now in talks to sign centre-back Ibrahima Bamba and have already spoken to his agent.

That’s according to a report from Fussball Transfers, who suggests the Gunners aren’t the only team interested in the 21-year-old.

Preparations are already well underway for next season at The Emirates.

Arsenal now know they’ll be playing Champions League football once again.

Mikel Arteta’s side have had a phenomenal campaign, and still have a very outside shout of winning the Premier League.

There are several positions where improvements to the squad can be made this summer.

A central midfielder appears to be on their shopping list, with Declan Rice heavily linked with a move.

Arsenal are also keen on a centre-back, with William Saliba’s absence coinciding with their poor form.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jakub Kiwior was given the nod against Tuesday, but an upgrade in this area wouldn’t go amiss.

Arsenal are now reportedly talking to Ibrahima Bamba’s agent about a potential move.

He’s also wanted in Germany and by a familiar Premier League rival in Unai Emery.

The ‘gifted’ 21-year-old could be the long-term solution to Arsenal’s defensive concerns.

Arsenal speak to Bamba’s agent

The report states that four Bundesliga teams want Bamba, as well as Aston Villa and Arsenal.

He’s got a £26.4m release clause, but Vitoria Guimaraes are willing to discuss offers from upwards of £8.8m.

They confirm that Bamba’s agent has spoken to Arsenal and Aston Villa, while other English teams have him on their radar.

Arsenal were linked with Bamba in January, but they instead moved for Jakub Kiwior.

Bamba’s statistics this season suggest he’s not the best ball-playing defender.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

He attempts and completes far fewer passes per 90 minutes than Rob Holding.

One of the obvious issues Arsenal have had since William Saliba’s injury is a lack of ability to move the ball quickly between the lines.

Bamba is a brilliant defender in a traditional space, reading the game well and winning plenty of tackles.

However, Arteta demands a lot from his centre-backs than just protecting their goal.

Bamba could prove to be a good signing in terms of value for money, but stylistically doesn’t immediately stand out as a candidate to slot into Arsenal’s team.

