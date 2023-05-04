‘Closer by the minute’: Arsenal are more and more likely to sign ‘world class’ player this summer – journalist











Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal is getting closer and closer by the minute according to Football.London’s Kaya Kaynak.

The West Ham midfielder is reportedly the Gunners’ top target heading into the summer transfer window, and speaking on The View From The Clock End Podcast, Kaynak stated that this deal is edging closer.

In fact, Kaynak was initially speaking about Rice as if he was set to sign for Arsenal before he was corrected by his co-host.

Despite the slip of the tongue, the reporter stated that this deal is a matter of if and not when, but he did state that it looks to be more and more likely with each passing minute.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Rice deal closer

Kaynak shared what he knows about the ‘world class‘ midfielder.

“I wonder if when he comes to Arsenal he’ll be in that eight or that number six role,” Kaynak said.

“You said when he he comes to Arsenal?” Kaynak was asked.

“Sorry, I need to start speaking in hypotheticals, it’s not done yet, but it’s looking closer and closer by the minute, but it’s definitely a case of if and not when with Declan Rice and Arsenal,” Kaynak concluded.

Statement signing

If Arsenal can indeed get this deal over the line it would be a serious statement signing.

Indeed, it wasn’t too long ago that Rice was being spoken about as a £100m player while Arsenal were finishing eighth in the Premier League, but now, the Gunners are well in the race to sign him.

His arrival would truly mark Arsenal’s return to the top table of English football as for the first time in a number of years, they’d be signing a player who was wanted by almost every single one of their rivals.

Don’t be too shocked if you see Rice head to the Emirates this summer.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Show all